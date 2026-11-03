Pa. midterms 2026: What to know as voters head to the polls this Election Day

Eyes are once again on Pennsylvania as voters across the country cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

Pennsylvania voters, in particular, will play a sizable role in deciding the future of Washington, D.C., in addition to which party will wield power in Harrisburg.

Here are major storylines we’re watching this Election Day:

These Pa. races could change the balance of power in Washington

Pennsylvania boasts four toss-up congressional races where Democrats are hoping to flip seats held by Republicans. Democrats only need to win three seats to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, giving the commonwealth a prominent role in their effort.

In Bucks County, County Commissioner Bob Harvie is hoping to oust U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who is running for his sixth term. First-term incumbents U.S. Reps. Ryan Mackenzie, of the Lehigh Valley, and Rob Bresnahan, who represents Scranton, are being challenged by former firefighter Bob Brooks and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti. And in Harrisburg, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is facing a rematch against former TV journalist Janelle Stelson, who lost by 1% of the vote in 2024.

Pa. Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of state government

WHYY News is also following the battle for control of the levers of state government.

At the top of everyone’s ballot is the race for governor pitting incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. While Shapiro boasts a high level of job approval and polls favor his victory, Republicans hope Garrity’s status as the record-holder for the most votes in Pennsylvania history will translate to electoral success today.

Tuesday will also decide whether the state legislature remains divided between the two parties or if Democrats will accomplish the elusive trifecta: the governor’s office, the state Senate and the state House of Representatives. To do that, they must flip three state Senate seats, while defending their own seats, and three area seats may determine whether that happens.

In Bucks County, Republican state Sen. Frank Farry is facing off against Bucks County clerk of courts and former town supervisor Eileen Hartnett Albillar. In one of the most competitive races across the commonwealth, Tracy Pennycuick is hoping to fend off former teacher Christopher Thomas, a Democrat, and Green Party nominee Michael Schonewolf. And a bit farther north, Republican Sen. Jarrett Coleman is seeing a rematch against Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.

Democrats must also maintain or expand their majority in the state House, which isn’t a given with several Democrats holding seats in districts President Donald Trump won in 2024. Locally, that could be decided by races in collar counties.

In Bucks County, Democratic incumbent state Rep. Brian Munroe is facing a challenge from Republican Mike Murphy, and Republican incumbent state Rep. Joe Hogan is facing Democrat Kristin Egan. And in a district straddling Chester and Delaware counties, Republican incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams is up for a rematch with Democratic candidate Elizabeth Moro.