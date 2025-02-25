Tom Riese | WESA
Governor Josh Shapiro says the state once again has access to more than $2 billion of federal money that had been frozen last month by the Trump administration.
Republican Dave Sunday and Democrat Eugene DePasquale debated for the second and final time Tuesday night. They shared differing views on gun control, combating retail theft rings and reforming cash bail.
Republican York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and former Auditor General and state Rep. Eugene DePasquale tackled abortion, marijuana legalization and the death penalty in a debate Thursday hosted by WGAL.