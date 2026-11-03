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Republican incumbents win reelection in Pennsylvania's 13th and 15th U.S. House districts

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:40 PM EST
U.S. Rep. John Joyce (left) and U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson (right) both won reelection on Nov. 3, 2026.
Provided/WPSU's Anne Danahy
U.S. Rep. John Joyce (left) and U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson (right) both won reelection on Nov. 3, 2026.

Republican incumbents John Joyce and Glenn "GT" Thompson both won reelection in the 13th and 15th districts, respectively.

The Associated Press called the race for Joyce at 9:12 p.m. and the race for Thompson at 9:29 p.m.

In an emailed statement, Thompson said he is "honored to have earned the trust of the hard-working people" he represents.

"Tonight’s victory is a reminder of that trust, and I look forward to continuing to deliver results for Pennsylvania,” Thompson said.

This will be Thompson's 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. WPSU spoke to Thompson ahead of Election Day about the high cost of living, the war in Iran and data centers.

This will be Joyce's fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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Local News2026 Election
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach