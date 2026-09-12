WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 11, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 7, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes performances by the Foxtrot Troubadours, Miles Davis Quintet, Weather Report, Benny Benack III, Chuck Mangione, Esperanza Spalding, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Kenny G, Chris Botti, Tammi Dahl & Catro, Diana Krall, Barry Manilow, Norah Jones, Glen Miller & His Orchestra, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Dr. Zoot, Michael Bublé, Count Basie & His Orchestra, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.