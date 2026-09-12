The Local Groove - September 12, 2026

Featuring:

Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your Forest

Chris Carrithers & Fellow Travelers - Please Come Home

Forrester Grey - Fingernails

John Phelps - The Gates of Me

Crows Without A Cause - Peace In Smaller Parts

Braden Hudgens - Rocky Road

Stereo Physics - The One Who Breaks

Dagus Dan - Six Won three

Tim Fridirici - Goin' Home

Ridgerunners - Keep The World Away

Dan Weyant - Tattoos

Gwen Stimely - Cricket and the Frog

Sunday Antiques - Journal

Ellen Siberian Tiger - Grinding My Teeth

Jason Olcese - Overtime

Jim Colbert - Clemente

Hosted by the Mighty, Mighty Wiggus!