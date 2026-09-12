The Local Groove - September 12, 2026
The Local Groove - September 12, 2026
Featuring:
Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your Forest
Chris Carrithers & Fellow Travelers - Please Come Home
Forrester Grey - Fingernails
John Phelps - The Gates of Me
Crows Without A Cause - Peace In Smaller Parts
Braden Hudgens - Rocky Road
Stereo Physics - The One Who Breaks
Dagus Dan - Six Won three
Tim Fridirici - Goin' Home
Ridgerunners - Keep The World Away
Dan Weyant - Tattoos
Gwen Stimely - Cricket and the Frog
Sunday Antiques - Journal
Ellen Siberian Tiger - Grinding My Teeth
Jason Olcese - Overtime
Jim Colbert - Clemente
Hosted by the Mighty, Mighty Wiggus!