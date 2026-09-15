Unionized workers at Mount Nittany Medical Center approve contract with 3% wage increases

Following several months of negotiations and a strike, unionized workers at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College have a new three-year contract that includes 3% wage increases in the first two years and a 2% increase in the final year.

On Monday night, 86% of union workers voted to approve the new contract, which will expire on June 30, 2029.

“We advocated tirelessly for months and did everything we could,” said Jess Mulroy, a registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center. “It’s not everything we wanted, but we achieved an agreement that protects what generations of Mount Nittany workers fought to get, and made progress in benefits, safety, and security."

Pay raises had been a major sticking point throughout negotiations. At one point in negotiations, union members asked for a 5.75% increase in the first year, a 4.5% increase in the second year and a 4% increase in the third year.

Mount Nittany leaders had pushed back on higher pay raises, pointing to concerns about the hospital’s long-term financial health. Hospital leaders are trying to reinstate Mount Nittany's Sole Community Hospital designation. Officials say the loss of that designation will cost the hospital millions of dollars.

If Mount Nittany restores that designation, hospital leaders say union workers will get an extra 1% raise in the third year of their contract.

“This contract reflects Mount Nittany Medical Center’s dedication to investing in competitive wages, strong benefits, and initiatives that support the professional growth and wellbeing of our employees,” said Kathleen Rhine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Nittany Health.

The contract also includes pay grade adjustments for 22 positions. Here are the full provisions of the new contract, as shared in a Mount Nittany press release: