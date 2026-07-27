Five-day strike begins at Mount Nittany Medical Center as workers seek bigger pay raises

More than 950 unionized workers at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College started a five-day strike Monday, after the two sides failed to agree on how large pay increases should be.

Dozens of hospital workers and community members chanted as they lined both sides of the road leading to the hospital. Many held signs, with several reading “Invest in all Mount Nittany workers.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Many people on the picket line outside of the Mount Nittany Medical Center are holding signs calling on hospital leadership for equal wage increases across the board.

Mount Nittany offered a one-year contract extension with a 3% wage increase and $1,000 bonus for all union members. Some workers would get larger wage upgrades. The union rejected the offer, saying it’s not a fair increase.

“We want everyone in this hospital having a fair wage increase, and that’s everyone from EVS, the kitchen, respiratory, the whole way up to the nurses," said Josh Rosefsky, who works in maintenance and is the vice president of the hospital union.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Construction of a new patient tower is ongoing at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, which many union nurses point to as an example of hospital leadership investing in places other than the workforce.

Jennifer DiPlacido, an ultrasound technician, started striking after her overnight shift ended at 7 a.m.

"It's not easy, but it's important," DiPlacido said. "I bring my family here. I brought my daughter here when she had a skull fracture. My mom came here when she had a heart attack, so we got skin in the game. We're very invested in making sure that we're bringing in quality people and keeping them here."

DiPlacido said she's been amazed at the amount of community support for the union, including from several businesses that donated food for people on the picket line.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Many hospital workers and community members on the picket line criticized Mount Nittany Health CEO Kathleen Rhine for not appearing at any bargaining meetings with the union. This person is wearing a shirt of Rhine in the style of a "Where's Waldo?" puzzle.

In a statement, Mount Nittany officials said they respect the collective bargaining process and remain committed to negotiating in good faith. Officials also said patients should keep their scheduled appointments unless told otherwise.

Union workers plan to end the strike at 7 a.m. Saturday. The next bargaining meeting is scheduled Aug. 3.

Sydney Roach / WPSU The picket line extends from the shoulders of Hospital Drive to Park Avenue. Traffic can still come in and out of the hospital.

During the strike, Mount Nittany Medical Center’s emergency department will be open. Some outpatient labs and imaging locations will either be closed or have reduced hours this week:

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Philipsburg



Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Blue Course Drive



Monday: 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Hospital Drive



Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Offices that will be closed Monday-Friday:

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Penns Valley

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Bellefonte

Mount Nittany Medical Center - Outpatient Lab

Mount Nittany Health Imaging - Penns Valley

During the strike, inpatient, outpatient and all departments and offices not listed above will remain open, according to Mount Nittany officials.