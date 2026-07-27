Five-day strike begins at Mount Nittany Medical Center as workers seek bigger pay raises
More than 950 unionized workers at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College started a five-day strike Monday, after the two sides failed to agree on how large pay increases should be.
Dozens of hospital workers and community members chanted as they lined both sides of the road leading to the hospital. Many held signs, with several reading “Invest in all Mount Nittany workers.”
Mount Nittany offered a one-year contract extension with a 3% wage increase and $1,000 bonus for all union members. Some workers would get larger wage upgrades. The union rejected the offer, saying it’s not a fair increase.
“We want everyone in this hospital having a fair wage increase, and that’s everyone from EVS, the kitchen, respiratory, the whole way up to the nurses," said Josh Rosefsky, who works in maintenance and is the vice president of the hospital union.
Jennifer DiPlacido, an ultrasound technician, started striking after her overnight shift ended at 7 a.m.
"It's not easy, but it's important," DiPlacido said. "I bring my family here. I brought my daughter here when she had a skull fracture. My mom came here when she had a heart attack, so we got skin in the game. We're very invested in making sure that we're bringing in quality people and keeping them here."
DiPlacido said she's been amazed at the amount of community support for the union, including from several businesses that donated food for people on the picket line.
In a statement, Mount Nittany officials said they respect the collective bargaining process and remain committed to negotiating in good faith. Officials also said patients should keep their scheduled appointments unless told otherwise.
Union workers plan to end the strike at 7 a.m. Saturday. The next bargaining meeting is scheduled Aug. 3.
During the strike, Mount Nittany Medical Center’s emergency department will be open. Some outpatient labs and imaging locations will either be closed or have reduced hours this week:
Mount Nittany Health Lab - Philipsburg
- Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Tuesday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Mount Nittany Health Lab - Blue Course Drive
- Monday: 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Tuesday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Mount Nittany Health Lab - Hospital Drive
- Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Offices that will be closed Monday-Friday:
- Mount Nittany Health Lab - Penns Valley
- Mount Nittany Health Lab - Bellefonte
- Mount Nittany Medical Center - Outpatient Lab
- Mount Nittany Health Imaging - Penns Valley
During the strike, inpatient, outpatient and all departments and offices not listed above will remain open, according to Mount Nittany officials.