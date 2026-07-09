Mount Nittany Medical Center workers to go on strike in late July

Unionized workers at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College say they’re going on a one-week strike starting July 27, as they remain at odds with the medical center over pay increases.

“Striking is always the last resort for us as healthcare workers," said Jenna Cowen, a medical laboratory scientist and the chemistry section head at Mount Nittany. "But when Mount Nittany, at the peak of their success and growth, is not investing in moving all workers and patient care forward, it’s important for the frontline workers on the inside to speak up on behalf of those on the outside.”

Cowen and other union members with SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania at Mount Nittany spoke Thursday at a press conference in Spring Creek Park, near the hospital.

The union’s three-year contract for 950 nurses, technicians and other staff ended June 30. The two sides have not reached a new deal.

Hospital leaders are proposing a 3% wage increase across the board for the first year, and a 2% increase for each of the next two years. Certain positions and people with more seniority would get larger raises.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Hospital officials at Mount Nittany are proposing higher wage increases for registered nurses, but unionized workers say they want to see a bigger investment across the board for nurses, technicians and other staff.

Jess Mulroy, a registered nurse at Mount Nittany, said those proposed increases aren’t enough.

“Workers are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of housing, gas, groceries and child care," Mulroy said. "Inflation is at an all time high of 4.1%. Many of us are forced to live in other counties and commute long distances to work.”

A Mount Nittany spokesperson said the medical center remains committed to “active and constructive” discussions at the bargaining table.

"We hope that SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania will continue working with us towards an agreement that supports our employees while maintaining the long-term strength and sustainability of our independent health system," the spokesperson said in an email.

Mount Nittany officials also said they’re prepared for the possibility of a strike, and they have plans in place to continue providing “safe, high-quality care.”

This will be the first strike at the Mount Nittany Medical Center since 2004.

