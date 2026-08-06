Measles cases confirmed in Centre and Mifflin counties

Officials with Mount Nittany Health say they’ve confirmed measles cases in Centre and Mifflin counties and have notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In a statement, Mount Nittany said it’s following all necessary protocols, including contact tracing.

According to a new measles dashboard on the Department of Health’s website, there are now four cases of measles in Mifflin County and one in Centre County. None of the people infected across Pennsylvania this year were fully vaccinated against measles, according to the online dashboard.

More than half of Pennsylvania's cases are in Lancaster County, where vaccination rates are below the state average.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash starting on the face and spreading downward. Symptoms often appear seven to 14 days after exposure.

“Measles is not just a childhood illness; it’s a serious disease that can lead to complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis and even death," said Daniel McKinley, MD, the Medical Director of Hospital Operations and Quality at Mount Nittany Health in an online press release.

"One of every five unvaccinated people who get infected are hospitalized. Vaccination is a simple and effective way to protect yourself, your family and your community,” McKinley said.