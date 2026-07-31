WPSU Jazz Show - July 31, 2026

An archive recording for the WPSU Jazz show as aired on July 31, 2026. The recording features a Jazz@ThePalmer recording of the Dan Yoder Quartet, as performed in August 2015.

Support for Jazz@ThePalmer comes from Fred and Judy Sears, and Tire Town Auto Service Centre in State College.

Dan Yoder has served as Penn State’s director of jazz studies for twenty-nine years. Centre Dimensions, the top jazz band, has achieved acclaim at jazz festivals throughout the Midwest and East Coast. In addition to directing Centre Dimensions, he also advises the jazz combos and teaches courses in improvisation, harmony and arranging, jazz pedagogy, as well as a jazz history course for non-music majors.

As a performer, Yoder has been saxophone soloist with the U.S. Navy Band in Washington, D.C., as well as lead alto saxophonist with the U.S. Army Blues.

Yoder has written more than seventy-five compositions and arrangements for jazz ensemble.