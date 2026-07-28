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Much of Altoona mall is without power, leaving many stores in the dark

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
Much of the Logan Valley Mall has been without power since late June. Several stores are still open in the sections that do have power, and natural lighting through ceiling windows illuminate much of the building.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Much of the Logan Valley Mall has been without power since late June. Several stores are still open in the sections that do have power, and natural lighting through ceiling windows illuminate much of the building.

About a third of the stores in the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona have been without power since late June, forcing store owners to keep their doors closed and leaving employees wondering when the lights will come back on.

A post on the Logan Valley Mall’s social media page on June 30 said that a faulty transformer caused localized electrical issues, affecting about a third of the mall.

Now, about ten stores are closed, including American Eagle, Qscapes, Torrid, Hot Topic, Claire's, Pink, Victoria's Secret, the Veteran's Supporting Veterans Group and Joseph Jacob Jeweler's. Each of the businesses has a paper note taped to the gates, apologizing about the outage.

This sign on the closed gates at Qscapes says the store has been closed because of a power and water outage that started June 26. Other mall employees say there was a boil water notice for a few days in late June. The power outage is ongoing in much of the mall because of a faulty transformer.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
This sign on the closed gates at Qscapes says the store has been closed because of a power and water outage that started June 26. Other mall employees say there was a boil water notice for a few days in late June. The power outage is ongoing in much of the mall because of a faulty transformer.

Joseph Dardan, a salesperson with Qscapes, an aquatic landscaping company, said many of the fish in the store died.

“We did lose a significant amount of fish, some pretty rare fish," Dardan said, when reached by phone.

He said they were able to recover some fish that were still alive and move them to another location.

Employees at stores that still have power say they’re also missing out on revenue.

Hunter Kern, the manager of Journeys shoe store, said foot traffic is down significantly. He said he doesn't want to think about how much revenue they've lost so far because of the outage.

Hunter Kern is the manager of the Journeys in Altoona, a shoe store chain. Kern says foot traffic has dropped significantly since the localized power outage in the mall started in late June.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Hunter Kern is the manager of the Journeys in Altoona, a shoe store chain. Kern says foot traffic has dropped significantly since the localized power outage in the mall started in late June.

"It hurts my chest a little bit, but we can tell daily that we’ve been hit hard by what’s going on," Kern said.

The mall’s owners did not respond to questions about when the power will be restored, but several store managers say they’ve heard a new transformer has arrived and is supposed to be installed sometime soon.

Namdar Realty Group owns and operates the Logan Valley Mall, along with other properties throughout the nation, including the Nittany Mall in Centre County.

If you're an employee or store manager who's been affected by the prolonged power outage, we'd like to hear from you. Email radionews@psu.edu or call 814-863-9171.

Joseph Jacob Jewelers is one of the stores in the Logan Valley Mall closed because of the localized power outage. In this photo, taken on July 24, Maurice's held a pop up sale in the store next door since that section has power. Maurice's is usually on the other side of Joseph Jacob Jewelers, but had to temporarily close because of the lack of power.
1 of 3  — joseph jacob jewelers closure.JPG
Joseph Jacob Jewelers is one of the stores in the Logan Valley Mall closed because of the localized power outage. In this photo, taken on July 24, Maurice's held a pop up sale in the store next door (left) since that section has power. Maurice's is usually on the other side of Joseph Jacob Jewelers, but had to temporarily close because of the lack of power.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Maurices, a clothing store chain, is another business that is temporarily closed in the Logan Valley Mall. Store owners moved some inventory to an empty space in the mall for a pop-up sale over the weekend.
2 of 3  — maurices closure.JPG
Maurices, a clothing store chain, is another business that is temporarily closed in the Logan Valley Mall. Store owners moved some inventory to an empty space in the mall for a pop-up sale over the weekend.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Claire's, an ear piercing and jewelry store chain, had this sign on the gate apologizing for the power outage.
3 of 3  — claires power outage.jpg
Claire's, an ear piercing and jewelry store chain, had this sign on the gate apologizing for the power outage.
Sydney Roach / WPSU

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Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach