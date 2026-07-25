The Local Groove - July 25, 2026

Featuring:

The UltraPlain - End of the World

Becca Gohn - Another Cold Day

Sunday Antiques - Pop Ice

Fez - Full House

Alyssa Hankey - Motel Room

McClokey & Auger - Static Doll

Gwen Stimely - Wishing Stone

Dagus Dan - Back Around

Pummin Lummin - This Is It

Earthtones - If The Earth Had Feet

Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want to See It End This Way

Hannah Bingman - Clearer & Clearer

One Acre West - Boy Like That

The Heartstrings - Gone

Adam Yarger - One of Those

Lemont - Ava's Dream

Host - The Mightiest of All The Wiggus'