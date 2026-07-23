Union workers at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College appear set to strike next week

Union workers at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College appear set to go on strike next week as the two sides still disagree on pay increases.

In its latest offer to the 950 unionized hospital workers, Mount Nittany offered a one-year contract extension with a 3% wage increase across the board, wage scale upgrades for 18 job classifications, investments in workplace safety and a $1,000 ratification bonus for each union employee.

The union’s bargaining team rejected the offer, saying it’s not a fair increase.

The union also recently filed two complaints against hospital leaders to the National Labor Relations Board for what they called “coercive statements.”

Hospital workers got emails from leadership saying they won’t get paid or have access to benefits during the strike. Hospital officials say they’re acting legally under the National Labor Relations Act.

Mount Nittany Medical Center This email was sent to Mount Nittany Medical Center hospital employees ahead of a strike scheduled to start on July 27. The email explains that workers will not get paid or have access to employee benefits during the strike duration if they participate in the strike.

Connor Lewis is the president of the Seven Mountains Central Labor Council, a local AFL-CIO chapter. They help union workers organize in Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata counties.

“It's really shocking to me that they're playing such hardball that they'd be willing to threaten the healthcare of the people that actually provide the healthcare at Mount Nittany," Lewis said.

Lewis said he’s been involved in the labor movement for over a decade and has never seen contract negotiations break down like this before.

Unionized workers say they plan to strike for five days starting Monday, unless both sides come to an agreement before then.

A spokesperson for SEIU told WPSU that workers going on strike are eligible for $100 per day from the union's strike fund.

Mount Nittany officials say the hospital will operate with as little disruption as possible, and that patients should keep their scheduled appointments unless told otherwise.

Some outpatient labs and imaging locations will either be closed or have reduced hours next week. Here are those changes, as shared by Mount Nittany officials.

Updated Hours (July 27 – July 31):

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Philipsburg



Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Blue Course Drive

Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Hospital Drive



Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Closures (July 27 – July 31):

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Penns Valley

Mount Nittany Health Lab - Bellefonte

Mount Nittany Medical Center - Outpatient Lab

Mount Nittany Health Imaging - Penns Valley

Throughout the duration of the five-day strike, Mount Nittany Medical Center’s emergency department, inpatient, outpatient, and all departments and offices not listed above will remain open, according to a Mount Nittany webpage.