PA Game Commission to end Deputy Game Warden program, partially due to recent Supreme Court decision

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is ending its Deputy Game Warden program on September 1, affecting about 140 wardens across the state.

A Game Commission spokesperson said the decision "reflects our focus on having the most efficient and effective full-time professional law enforcement workforce."

"The decision was not made lightly but takes into account the complexities and dangers inherent in modern-day law enforcement, both here in Pennsylvania and across the country," the statement read.

Deputy wardens are part-time or volunteer workers who assist district game wardens with investigations and patrols, nuisance wildlife control, hunter-trapper education classes and educational programs.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled that warrantless searches in so-called "open fields" by Pennsylvania game officials are unconstitutional. This ruling is part of the reason for dissolving the Deputy Game Warden program, according to one spokesperson.

"The Open Fields decision highlights that the legal landscape and complexity of wildlife law enforcement have changed so much in recent years that it would be unfair to put those burdens of interpretation onto a volunteer workforce," said Hunter Kauffman, a communications and legislative assistant for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

If you're a deputy game warden or someone impacted by the decision, we'd like to hear from you. Email radionews@psu.edu or call 814-863-9171.