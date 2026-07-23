Former DuBois city manager pleads guilty to money laundering in federal court

The former DuBois city manager pleaded guilty to money laundering and federal program theft Thursday in federal court, according to several local media reports.

John "Herm" Suplizio is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million in public funds, with the help of Roberta Shaffer, former city secretary.

The current DuBois City Manager, Joe Fleming, was sworn in earlier this month.

"The city remains committed to full cooperation with the federal authorities and to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability and ethical governance," Fleming said in an interview with WPSU.

Fleming said his administration is taking steps to rebuild public trust.

“What we continue to do is ensuring that anything that comes in or anything that we’re actually doing is actually put out to the community," Fleming said.

Fleming gave the example of posting meetings, statements and other community information more often on their social media channels.

As part of Suplizio’s plea agreement, he could spend 27 months in prison, followed by three years of probation. He could also have to pay $500,000 in restitution, on top of the more than $90,000 already seized from his assets and other payments.

Suplizio’s official sentencing is scheduled for November 23.

Shaffer pleaded guilty on May 27 to one count of felony embezzlement and another count of unlawful monetary transaction. As part of her plea deal, she could have to pay restitution in an amount decided by the court, pay a fine of no more than $500,000 and go to prison for up to 20 years. Shaffer’s sentencing is scheduled for September 22.