WPSU Jazz Archive - July 17, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 17, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features tracks from Ken Peplowski and Felix Peikli, Joe Negri, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Stanley Turrentine, Ray Barretto and New World Spirit, Luca Sestak, Gabrielle Cavassa, Joshua Redman with Gabrielle Cavassa, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Bob Brookmeyer, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Havana Negra, Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond, The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra, Emmet Cohen, Dizzy Gillespie, Brad Mehldau, Cassandra Wilson, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.