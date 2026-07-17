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WPSU Jazz Archive - July 17, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Singer Cassandra Wilson performs at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini / AP
/
Invision
Singer Cassandra Wilson performs at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 17, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features tracks from Ken Peplowski and Felix Peikli, Joe Negri, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Stanley Turrentine, Ray Barretto and New World Spirit, Luca Sestak, Gabrielle Cavassa, Joshua Redman with Gabrielle Cavassa, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Bob Brookmeyer, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Havana Negra, Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond, The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra, Emmet Cohen, Dizzy Gillespie, Brad Mehldau, Cassandra Wilson, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
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