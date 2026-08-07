WPSU Jazz Archive - August 7, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 7, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes performances by Miles Davis, Woody Herman, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins, Stan Getz, Lionel Hampton, Jelly Roll Morton, Bix Beiderbach, Louis Jordan, Jimmy Dorsey, Dizzy Gillespie, Fats Waller, Harry James with Helen Humes, Cab Calloway, Jack Teagarden, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington & Cat Anderson, Benny Goodman with Mildred Bailey, Lionel Hampton, Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Braas, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Bob James, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.