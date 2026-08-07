© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - August 7, 2026

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - In this July 16, 1991 file photo, jazz great Miles Davis is pictured after receiving the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur award medal from the French government in Paris. Davis wasn't even listed in the program book when he appeared for the first time at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1955, but he made his presence felt with a career-reviving performance in an all-star jam session. This year's program book is Miles-centric as the festival, which begins July 31, celebrates the 60th anniversary of the late jazz legend's historic Newport debut. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)
Remy De La Mauviniere
/
AP
FILE - In this July 16, 1991 file photo, jazz great Miles Davis is pictured after receiving the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur award medal from the French government in Paris. Davis wasn't even listed in the program book when he appeared for the first time at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1955, but he made his presence felt with a career-reviving performance in an all-star jam session.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 7, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes performances by Miles Davis, Woody Herman, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins, Stan Getz, Lionel Hampton, Jelly Roll Morton, Bix Beiderbach, Louis Jordan, Jimmy Dorsey, Dizzy Gillespie, Fats Waller, Harry James with Helen Humes, Cab Calloway, Jack Teagarden, Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington & Cat Anderson, Benny Goodman with Mildred Bailey, Lionel Hampton, Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Braas, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, Bob James, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Tags
Arts and Entertainment Local Programs
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
See stories by John Pozza