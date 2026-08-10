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WPSU Blues Archive -August 8, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 9, 2026 at 12:01 AM EDT
Eatonland
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Creative Commons - 4.0
Mance Lipscomb leading a guitar workshop in Beloit, Wisconsin, 1970.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 8, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, J.J. Cale, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Holmes Brothers, Blind Willie McTell, King Biscuit Boy, Louisiana Red, Rave Van Ronk, Lead Belly, Howlin’ Wolf, Taj Mahal, Peppermint Harris, Mance Lipscomb, Norfolk Jazz Quartet, Bob Dylan, Sleepy John Estes, Lowell Fulson, John Lee Hooker, Robert Lockwood Jr., and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
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Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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