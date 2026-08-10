WPSU Blues Archive -August 8, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 8, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, J.J. Cale, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Holmes Brothers, Blind Willie McTell, King Biscuit Boy, Louisiana Red, Rave Van Ronk, Lead Belly, Howlin’ Wolf, Taj Mahal, Peppermint Harris, Mance Lipscomb, Norfolk Jazz Quartet, Bob Dylan, Sleepy John Estes, Lowell Fulson, John Lee Hooker, Robert Lockwood Jr., and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.