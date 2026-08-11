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State College school district to look at options for refurbishing Fairmount Building

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
One entrance to the historic Fairmount Building near downtown State College.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
One entrance to the historic Fairmount Building near downtown State College.

The State College Area School District plans to look at options for repairing the historic Fairmount Building near downtown State College.

The original section of the sprawling building across from Memorial Field was built in 1914. Over time, the building has been home to the district’s high school, an elementary school and the Delta Program, among other offices and programs.

A historic marker on the State College Area School District's Fairmount Building, which opened in 1914.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A historic marker on the State College Area School District's Fairmount Building, which opened in 1914.

Now, it’s empty. And the State College school district plans to do a feasibility study on what changes would be needed to make the building possible to use going forward.

According to the district, the study will look at the building as a whole, ADA accessibility, and whether it could be divided into different sections. The study will also look at estimated costs for work on the building, including its roof, windows, doors and brick structure and how it fits with the borough's zoning and its Historical Architectural Review Board.

The administration plans to bring a proposal for the study to the board’s meeting Monday.
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Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy
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