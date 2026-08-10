Mount Nittany Health screening for measles after potential exposures at hospital and Toftrees location

Mount Nittany Health officials say they're implementing measles screening questions at all outpatient locations following two potential exposures at their Mount Nittany Health Toftrees and the Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department.

The potential Toftrees exposure was on July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, while the emergency department exposure was between noon on July 31 and 1 a.m. on August 1. Last week, Mount Nittany officials said they confirmed measles cases in Centre and Mifflin counties and notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"Mount Nittany Health is actively identifying and contacting individuals who may be at high risk and were present at these locations during the identified timeframes," a spokesperson said in a media statement.

The Mount Nittany spokesperson said patients with upcoming appointments who believe they have been exposed to measles or are experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care provider or pediatrician before arriving for their appointment.

According to state data, as of August 10 there have been two confirmed cases of measles so far this year in Centre County, six in Mifflin County, two in Clearfield County and four in Jefferson County.