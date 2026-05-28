Former DuBois administrative secretary pleads guilty to embezzling, unlawful monetary transaction

Roberta Shaffer, a former administrative secretary in DuBois, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to one count of felony embezzlement and another count of unlawful monetary transaction.

Shaffer and former DuBois mayor John “Herm” Suplizio are accused of stealing more than $1.5 million in public funds.

Federal prosecutors announced a 10-count indictment against the two in late 2024, accusing Suplizio and Shaffer of opening bank accounts hidden from the rest of city council and auditors, and then funneling fees intended for the city from a waste management company and two oil and gas companies into those secret accounts.

Shaffer originally pleaded not guilty and only changed her plea to guilty on two of the ten counts, but acknowledged responsibility for the others. As part of her plea deal, she will have to pay restitution in an amount decided by the court, pay a fine of no more than $500,000 and go to prison for up to 20 years. Shaffer’s sentencing is scheduled for September 22.

Suplizio still maintains his innocence. His federal jury trial, which has faced several delays, is currently scheduled for October 5 in Johnstown.

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