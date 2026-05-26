State College Regional Airport to offer twice daily flights to Charlotte starting in October

Starting on October 5, there will be two flights a day from the State College Regional Airport to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and two from Charlotte to State College.

Officials with the recently formed State College Air Service Alliance announced the new American Airlines flights on Tuesday.

“Since forming the Alliance last October, our partners have worked together to conduct research, engage airline representatives, gather community support, and demonstrate the demand that exists in this market,” said Greg Scott, the President and CEO of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, one of the alliance’s members.

flysce.com Starting on October 5, the State College Regional Airport will offer flights to and from Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Charlotte.

Airport officials said in a press release that the new route to Charlotte will operate twice daily, with departures leaving at 6:35 a.m. and 4:53 p.m., and arriving flights scheduled for 4:28 p.m. and 11:31 p.m.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is American Airline’s second-largest hub, offering flights to more than 170 destinations, including 17 destinations in Florida. A consulting firm found that Florida is the top destination for people living near the State College Regional Airport.

Officials with the Air Service Alliance recently submitted a federal grant application to support expanded service, with the hopes of eventually bringing back direct flights to Florida. The Small Communities Air Service Development Program would grant the airport $800,000, which officials say they’d use to incentivize a low-cost carrier to bring service to Florida. A decision on the federal grant is expected sometime in the fall.

Volaire Aviation Consulting Volaire Aviation Consulting shared statistics at an air service summit on Oct. 14, 2025 about the top origins and destinations (O&D) people living near the State College Regional Airport travel to from other airports. The top three destinations are all in Florida.

Since forming, one of the Air Service Alliance’s more immediate goals was to raise $500,000 to help show community buy-in and incentivize airlines to add more flights. So far, officials say they’ve raised more than $200,000 in donations from Penn State, local government entities, private businesses and individuals.

Ralph Stewart, the interim executive director of the Centre County Airport Authority, said that money played “an important role” in convincing American Airlines to expand flights to Charlotte.

In an email to WPSU, Stewart also said Penn State’s plan to sell the airport to the Centre County Airport Authority is ongoing.

“We are hearing that the (Federal Aviation Administration) approval may not happen until 2027,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the airport’s sale won’t affect the additional flights to Charlotte.

