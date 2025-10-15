Newly launched air service alliance hopes to bring more flights to State College Regional Airport

Several Centre County organizations, including Penn State, are launching a “State College Air Service Alliance," in hopes of adding more flights and destinations at the State College Regional Airport.

The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County announced the alliance's creation on Tuesday at the State College Regional Air Service Summit at the airport. About 130 people attended, including state and local leaders.

Greg Scott, the president and CEO of CBICC, said his organization is one of the alliance members, along with the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the Centre County Airport Authority and Penn State.

Scott said the alliance hopes to attract new airlines and support economic development in the area.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Greg Scott (left, at podium) spoke Tuesday at the State College Regional Air Service Summit and announced the creation of the State College Air Service Alliance. He said the alliance has a broad goal to increase flights and destinations out of the airport, and they plan to do that by creating a community fund and increasing business outreach efforts.

“We are also launching the Fly State College Fund, which we are now accepting contributions," Scott said. "This fund will give us local capital to respond quickly when opportunities arise, demonstrating to airlines that our community is invested in and committed to expanding air service.”

The alliance is hoping to raise at least $500,000 for that fund, and Scott said it's already reached $130,000.

Earlier this year, area organizations asked people to sign a pledge of support for a potential flight to Orlando. Scott said they haven’t heard back from Breeze Airways yet, but more than 2,500 people signed on to the pledge, showing there is community demand.

Tim Sieber is the managing director of Volaire Aviation Consulting, a firm that partners with airports around the world, including State College. He shared data about the top destinations for people in this area.

Volaire Aviation Consulting Volaire Aviation Consulting shared statistics about the top destinations for people living near the State College Regional Airport. Volaire measured the Origin and Destination and Passengers Daily Each Way and found the top three destinations are all in Florida.

“These are your top markets: Orlando is number one, generating almost 193 people a day," Sieber said, pointing to a slide with the statistics. "South Florida, which is going to be West Palm Beach, Miami and Fort Lauderdale combined, is your number two market, followed by Tampa/Saint Petersburg."

Sieber said Charlotte is the most likely flight to be added next. The city is a hub for American Airlines.

Currently, the State College Regional Airport only offers direct flights to Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington D.C. Allegiant Air canceled its flights to Florida out of State College during the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn’t brought them back.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau is a financial supporter of WPSU.