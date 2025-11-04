Judges, school directors, city council and more. Preliminary election results in central and northern Pa.

Unofficial results are still coming in. These numbers were last updated at 10:50 p.m.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania for Tuesday's 2025 Municipal Election, except for Chester County, where voting got extended until 10 p.m. because of poll book problems.

Voters got to choose mayors, school board members, judges, district attorneys, and other roles depending on where you live. Here are some unofficial results for competitive races in central and northern Pennsylvania. Candidates illustrated in purple were cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballot.

The Associated Press called the retention races for the Supreme Court justices around 10 p.m. All three kept their seats in a race that got special attention this year, with millions of dollars poured into advertising on both sides of the aisle. The graph above includes data from all 67 counties, as it is a statewide race.

CITY COUNCIL, TREASURER

There is no one running for treasurer in the new City of DuBois, either on the ballot or as a formally recognized write-in candidate. As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there are 60 write-in candidates. Whoever gets the most write-in votes and accepts the position will win. If there are no candidates, the new city council will have to appoint someone to the treasurer's position.

Voters did not have a choice to choose a new city controller. David Volpe is currently the DuBois controller and will continue the position if he does not win his bid to serve on city council.

SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Warren County School District's board of directors voted earlier this year to close two high schools, drawing sharp criticism from the community. Monday night, the board voted to enter an agreement with Warren County Commissioners to lease the Youngsville High School Building, sparking even more community outcry.

Misty Moore is running to unseat incumbent Mary Passinger, who voted to close the two high schools and to enter the lease agreement with Warren County Commissioners.

COUNTY LEVEL JUDGES