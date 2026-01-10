The Local Groove - January 10, 2026
Featuring:
Mara Katria feat. Modern English - People Turn To Gold
Caledonia - Pink Buffalo Tea
Archie Blue - (zubadu) Badendao
John Cunningham - From North East to Little Hope
Ma'am - Coral Snake
Area 38 - Moth
The Earthtones - If The Earth Had Feet
Beach Boise, ID - Poised & Confused
Midstate Select - Just A Little Song
Hannah Bingman - Practice (Live)
Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want To See It End This Way
Boxing Oscars - Getting Somewhere
Host - The Mighty Wiggus