The Local Groove - January 10, 2026

Featuring:

Mara Katria feat. Modern English - People Turn To Gold

Caledonia - Pink Buffalo Tea

Archie Blue - (zubadu) Badendao

John Cunningham - From North East to Little Hope

Ma'am - Coral Snake

Area 38 - Moth

The Earthtones - If The Earth Had Feet

Beach Boise, ID - Poised & Confused

Midstate Select - Just A Little Song

Hannah Bingman - Practice (Live)

Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want To See It End This Way

Boxing Oscars - Getting Somewhere

Host - The Mighty Wiggus