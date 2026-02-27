© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - February 27, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published February 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Joe Mabel
/
Creative Commons 4.0
Stanley Jordan is an American jazz/jazz fusion guitarist, best known for his development of the touch technique for playing guitar. Shown here performing at Jazz Alley, Seattle, Washington, in October 2017.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 27, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The show includes tracks from BBC Big Band, Clark Terry & Bob Brookmeyer, Lee Morgan, Dizzy Gillespie, Columbus Jazz Orchestra, Stanley Jordan, Ian Shaw, Chico Hamilton Quintet, The Mills Brothers, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Sonny Rollins, Eumir Deodato & Ithamara Koorax, Berlioz, Franz von Chossy, Dexter Gordon, Diana Krall, Nancy Wilson, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
