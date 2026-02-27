WPSU Jazz Archive - February 27, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on February 27, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The show includes tracks from BBC Big Band, Clark Terry & Bob Brookmeyer, Lee Morgan, Dizzy Gillespie, Columbus Jazz Orchestra, Stanley Jordan, Ian Shaw, Chico Hamilton Quintet, The Mills Brothers, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Sonny Rollins, Eumir Deodato & Ithamara Koorax, Berlioz, Franz von Chossy, Dexter Gordon, Diana Krall, Nancy Wilson, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.