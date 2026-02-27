© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Penn State faculty union organizers say vote to happen this semester

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:38 PM EST
A front view of Old Main on Penn State's University Park campus.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
A front view of Old Main on Penn State's University Park campus.

Penn State faculty union organizers say they’ve signed an agreement with the university on the process for a vote on unionization, with a vote expected to happen this semester using mail-in ballots.

Penn State faculty looking to unionize filed the needed paperwork and signatures with the state Labor Relations Board in December.

The Penn State Faculty Alliance is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union Local 668. They’ve pointed to compensation, job security and the need for more transparency from the administration as some of the reasons behind the unionization effort.

The university has pointed to potential negative effects of unionizing, including possibly more bureaucracy, less flexibility for faculty and the possibility of hurting research funding.

According to the university, the union would cover more than 5,000 faculty members.
Tags
Penn StateLocal News
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy