WPSU Blues Archive - March 7, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on March 7, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Merle Travis, Hazmat Modine, Professor Longhair, Champion Jack Dupree, The Blues Brothers with Ray Charles, Rev. Gary Davis, Lowell Fulson, John Lee Hooker, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Vaughn, Big Bill Broonzy, Canned Heat, Otis Spann, Mississippi John Hurt, Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five, Taj Mahla and Gregg Allman, The Black Keys, Cat Stevens, Sonny Boy Williamson, Etta James, Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, J.J. Cale, Doc Watson, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
