WPSU Jazz Archive - March 6, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Phillips Records
/
Creative Commons
Modern Jazz Quartet in 1964. Left to right: Percy Heath, Connie Kay, Milt Jackson, and John Lewis.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, March 6, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features performances by Amina Figarova, Emma Smith, Erroll Garner, Gene Krupa, George Benson, Harry Connick Jr. , Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, The USAF Band Airmen Of Note with Diane Shuur, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with Kelly Clarkson, Benny Carter, Louis Armstrong & All His Stars, Miles Davis, Rachael & Vilray, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Patricia Barber, Nicholas Payton, Ernestine Anderson, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
