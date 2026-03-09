Penn States files lawsuit against State College Spikes, saying their agreement expired

Penn State is suing the State College Spikes in Centre County court, saying the baseball team did not renew its lease and should be evicted from the University Park property, while the Spikes says the lawsuit has no merit.

Spikes Baseball has leased Medlar Field at Lubrano Park from Penn State since 2006. The agreement between the minor league team and the university started in Feb 2006 and was retroactive to November 2005. The lease was renewed in 2015 through September 2025.

The university says despite repeated attempts to work with the Spikes, the team has not renewed the agreement.

"Penn State values the partnership it has maintained with the Spikes over the years and the role that the Spikes play in our community," a statement from the university says. "Before the Spikes’ prior operating agreement expired, before filing any legal action, and even after litigation was initiated, the university repeatedly attempted to work with the Spikes organization to establish a new facility usage agreement that reflects our shared goals."

According to Penn State's lawsuit, after the contract expired, the university posted a notice to the Spikes to leave the property. And the university got an order from a district judge in its favor in February. The Spikes appealed that, leading the university to file a complaint in Centre County court. Penn State’s suit says the Spikes owes the university $1.7 million dollars in termination rent.

In a news release, the Spikes calls the university’s lawsuit “baseless.” The statement says Penn State has “been engaged in a calculated effort to drive the State College Spikes out of business.”

"Penn State’s actions are an affront to the history of the ballpark, the wishes and best interests of the Happy Valley community, the financial contribution of Commonwealth taxpayers, and the agreement of and history between the parties," the Spikes' release says.

And, the Spikes says, the team is looking forward to their upcoming season. It’s slated to start in June.

Penn State says, despite the legal action, it is still willing to work with the Spikes on an agreement.