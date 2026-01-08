WPSU Blues Archive - January 3, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 3, 2026, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Blue Louie, Bukka White, Hazmat Modine, Dan Aurebach, Memphis Slim, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, Doc Watson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Four Seasons, Bobby Blue Bland, Blind Blake, Lead Belly, Chet Atkins & Les Paul, Rev. Gary Davis, The Allman Brothers, The North Mississippi All Stars, Blind Willie McTell, Terry Evans, Dan Reader, The Band with Joni Mitchell, and more.

