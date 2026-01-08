© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - January 3, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:44 PM EST
Derek Trucks, left, and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band perform during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
/
Invision / AP
Derek Trucks, left, and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band perform during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 3, 2026, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Blue Louie, Bukka White, Hazmat Modine, Dan Aurebach, Memphis Slim, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, Doc Watson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Four Seasons, Bobby Blue Bland, Blind Blake, Lead Belly, Chet Atkins & Les Paul, Rev. Gary Davis, The Allman Brothers, The North Mississippi All Stars, Blind Willie McTell, Terry Evans, Dan Reader, The Band with Joni Mitchell, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel