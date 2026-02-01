Penn State men's hockey hits record-breaking attendance in first-ever Beaver Stadium game

Penn State capped off its “Winter Sports Weekend” with record-breaking turnout for the men’s hockey game in Beaver Stadium. More than 74,000 Penn State fans braved Saturday’s sub-freezing temperatures for the program’s top-five matchup against Michigan State.

The Beaver Stadium tailgate lots filled up like a typical fall football game day.

Penn State sophomore energy business and finance student Ryan Sheehan waited to enter the student section an hour before puck drop.

“It’s the first time it’s ever happened, and we don’t know if it’s ever going to happen again," Sheehan said.

Penn State student Dhrue Patel saved his first hockey game for the team’s outdoor contest to get a special introduction to the sport in person, even if it meant he had to wear three layers.

“It’s Beaver Stadium. It’s like, one of the biggest stadiums in the world. And having this made people come out and support the hockey team. It’s good to support it," Patel said.

The game now stands as the second-highest attended college hockey game ever and shattered Penn State hockey’s attendance record.

The women’s team also broke its attendance record with more than 1,800 fans at its game in Beaver Stadium against Robert Morris on Friday. Penn State women won the game 3-0 and won Saturday's game in the series in Pegula Arena 5-2.

Michigan State beat Penn State 5-4 in overtime, sweeping the Nittany Lions in a two-game series.