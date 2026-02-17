Booklight PA: Explore the creation of beloved Harriett’s Bookshop in ‘Shut Up and Read’

“Shut Up and Read” is not just a saying for Jeannine Cook. It’s an affirmation, a prayer, and the title of her new memoir. Shut Up and Read follows Cook’s life from being raised by a blind librarian, to fleeing abuse and creating the iconic Harriett’s Bookshop in Philadelphia. Cook writes about how she found her purpose, community, and survived the COVID-19 pandemic when many shops could not.

This event is in partnership with A Novel Idea, a community-minded bookstore and event space in East Passyunk, Philadelphia, run by Alexander Schneider and Christina Rosso-Schneider.

