As official closure gets closer, inmate population zeroes out at SCI Rockview and Quehanna Boot Camp

A Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson said Thursday that there are no more inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview in Centre County or the Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County.

The state transferred out the last of the incarcerated population at Rockview on Friday, February 13. All inmates were transferred out of Quehanna on January 28.

There is still no official closure date, as a state spokesperson said there is still minimal staff activity, such as cataloging and moving supplies and equipment. Previously, the state said both facilities will close on or around March 1.

The state recommended closing SCI Rockview and the Quehanna Boot Camp because of declining prison population statewide and the need for significant maintenance spending on the facilities. The state said it expects to save up to $100 million because of these closures over future years.