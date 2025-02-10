PA Corrections recommends closing Rockview state prison, Quehanna Boot Camp

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is recommending closing the State Correctional Institution at Rockview in Centre County and Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County, and moving impacted employees to other state prisons.

The department released a steering committee's recommendations and an announcement about them Monday. The committee points to the aging infrastructure and needed upgrades at both Rockview and Quehanna. It also points to staffing shortages, the costs of paying overtime to employees, and the number of empty beds.

Rockview was built in 1915 and is expected to require $74 million in upgrades over the next five years. It's not "sufficiently wheelchair accessible," according to the announcement.

Quehanna needs $5.7 million in upgrades, a number that's expected to rise to $12.4 million in 10 years, according to the announcement.

The recommendations also include closing the Wernersville and Progress Community Corrections Centers. If followed, the closures are expected to save the Commonwealth $10 million in the upcoming year and more than $100 million in future years, according to the announcement.

The announcement says every "affected staff member will be guaranteed a job offer at their existing pay and classification and at a nearby State Correctional Institution."

It notes the recommendation is for staff to get a new job within 67 miles of Rockview or the Quehanna. Rockview has 658 staff members and houses approximately 2,148 inmates. Quehanna has 234 staff members and houses about 348 inmates.

Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association President John Eckenrode issued a statement Monday, saying the union "will vigorously fight against this misguided decision."

"Saving money at the expense of the safety of our members is too high a price to pay," he said. "In 2019, violence in our state prisons was some of the worst I’ve seen in a quarter century of service. Much of this was due to 21 of 25 prisons being over 90% capacity, including 11 over 100%. Today, violence has dropped in part because the prison population is spread more evenly. Last year, half of all prisons were over 90% capacity and only four over 100%. Lessons learned from 2019 now are being forgotten. Closing these facilities will create potential powder kegs of trouble that many of us thought were a relic of the past."

Under state law, there will be a review period of at least three months before a decision is made.

