© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - August 23, 2025

WPSU
Published August 24, 2025 at 7:07 PM EDT

The Local Groove - August 23, 2025
Featuring:
Atlas Soundtrack - Water
The Young Doctors - Bring Home Something
Natascha & The Spy Boys - That Man
Caryn Dixon - Blue Ridge Mountain
u4ea - imperfections
Jonny Latenight - Scream, Furcula, Scream!
Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine
Chris Carithers & Fellow Travelers - Gone Train
Chris Rattie - The Golden Hour
Chris Vipond - Tupelo Tree
Chris Mingear - Blue Bout U
Chris Kent - Your Age Is None of Your Business

Host - JT Thompson