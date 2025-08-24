The Local Groove - August 23, 2025

Featuring:

Atlas Soundtrack - Water

The Young Doctors - Bring Home Something

Natascha & The Spy Boys - That Man

Caryn Dixon - Blue Ridge Mountain

u4ea - imperfections

Jonny Latenight - Scream, Furcula, Scream!

Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine

Chris Carithers & Fellow Travelers - Gone Train

Chris Rattie - The Golden Hour

Chris Vipond - Tupelo Tree

Chris Mingear - Blue Bout U

Chris Kent - Your Age Is None of Your Business

Host - JT Thompson