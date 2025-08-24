The Local Groove - August 23, 2025
Featuring:
Atlas Soundtrack - Water
The Young Doctors - Bring Home Something
Natascha & The Spy Boys - That Man
Caryn Dixon - Blue Ridge Mountain
u4ea - imperfections
Jonny Latenight - Scream, Furcula, Scream!
Chris Bell - Pennsylvania Moonshine
Chris Carithers & Fellow Travelers - Gone Train
Chris Rattie - The Golden Hour
Chris Vipond - Tupelo Tree
Chris Mingear - Blue Bout U
Chris Kent - Your Age Is None of Your Business
Host - JT Thompson