Pennsylvania, its local governments are on track to use nearly all $13B in pandemic relief by end of 2026

Have a question about local government? Email Local Accountability Reporter Min Xian.

Pennsylvania and its county and local governments are on track to spend nearly all of the more than $13 billion they received in federal pandemic relief funding, according to the latest U.S. Treasury data.

The federal State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program gave $350 billion to tens of thousands of state, county, city, tribal, territorial, and local governments as a part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act — often called “ARPA money.” The relief funding has given governments across the country a lifeline to tackle the economic and health impacts associated with COVID-19.

The most recent Treasury update, published in August, included reports from most recipients in Pennsylvania and across the nation. The data show how much money has been spent, as well as what amount has been committed to projects, through the end of June.

Here are some key figures from Spotlight PA’s analysis of the huge database:

2,548 (out of 2,556 that received money) government entities in Pennsylvania reported their latest ARPA spending.

Together they received a total of $13,449,096,288, or about $13.4 billion, from the program.

Of Pennsylvania’s recipients, the commonwealth received the most money, $7.3 billion.

The state said in its report that all the funds have been obligated, or earmarked for specific purposes, which was required by the Treasury.

The state added that 92% of its total funds, or $6.7 billion, have been spent.

The U.S. Treasury required these dollars be committed to projects by the end of 2024 or be returned to the agency. Spotlight PA’s analysis found that Pennsylvania’s recipients reported how they would use $13.4 billion, leaving only 0.07%, which is roughly $9 million, unallocated.

The three recipients who received the most money, after the state — Philadelphia, Allegheny County, and Pittsburgh — reported they have obligated all their ARPA funding.

Supplementing lost revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, paying for public health and safety services, assisting local businesses, and addressing infrastructure needs are among the program’s objectives and permissible uses. Spotlight PA previously reported on how to track ARPA spending in your community.

The U.S. Treasury data for the program are publicly available as both a spreadsheet and an interactive dashboard. Using either, you can find out how much your municipality received and what they spent the relief money on. Each recipient is required to submit what are called project and expenditure reports. These often show up as “P&E reports” and include more details about the supported projects. Ask for a copy or file an open records request with your county or municipality to review them.

Relief money must be spent by the end of 2026.