WPSU Jazz Archive - December 12, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Cabaret singer Bobby Short performs, "Happy Days Are Here Again" during a memorial service for Stanley Marcus at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 28, 2002. Marcus, the retailing executive who led Neiman Marcus for decades, died in a Dallas hospital Tuesday, Jan. 22. He was 96. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
Donna McWilliam
/
AP
Cabaret singer Bobby Short performs, "Happy Days Are Here Again" during a memorial service for Stanley Marcus at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 28, 2002.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 12, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes jazz, and a liberal amount of holiday jazz, as we approach the 25th. Hear music from Bill Evans, Mundell Low and Jim Ferguson, Nancy Wilson, Rod Stewart, Cab Calloway & His Orchestra, Ray Brown Trio, Norah Jones, Benny Golson Quartet, Billie Holiday, Sarah McLachlan, Meaghan Smith, Bobby Short & His Orchestra, Van Morrison & Georgie Fame, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Catherine Russell, Marcus Roberts, Louis Armstrong, Norah Jones, Kevin Mahogany, Diana Krall, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
