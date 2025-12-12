WPSU Jazz Archive - December 12, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 12, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes jazz, and a liberal amount of holiday jazz, as we approach the 25th. Hear music from Bill Evans, Mundell Low and Jim Ferguson, Nancy Wilson, Rod Stewart, Cab Calloway & His Orchestra, Ray Brown Trio, Norah Jones, Benny Golson Quartet, Billie Holiday, Sarah McLachlan, Meaghan Smith, Bobby Short & His Orchestra, Van Morrison & Georgie Fame, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Catherine Russell, Marcus Roberts, Louis Armstrong, Norah Jones, Kevin Mahogany, Diana Krall, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.