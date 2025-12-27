The Local Groove - December 27, 2025
Featuring:
Dead Stars - The Water
Allison Borek - Melancholy
Olivia Jones - Bad Friends
The Heartstrings w Adam Yarger - Booze
Jeff Gibble Trio - Burden
Kevin Briggs - Shingletown Blues
Katie James - Minutes Out
Caryn Dixon - Sharpen The Knife
The Wild Shoats - Lazarus
Ma'aM - No Cadillac
Ted McCloskey - Single Use Plastic
Area 38 - Tell Me Everything
Lisa Christ Superstar - Larissa
Eight Foot Manchild - Who Hash
Host - JT Thompson