The Local Groove - December 27, 2025

WPSU
Published December 27, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

The Local Groove - December 27, 2025
Featuring:
Dead Stars - The Water
Allison Borek - Melancholy
Olivia Jones - Bad Friends
The Heartstrings w Adam Yarger - Booze
Jeff Gibble Trio - Burden
Kevin Briggs - Shingletown Blues
Katie James - Minutes Out
Caryn Dixon - Sharpen The Knife
The Wild Shoats - Lazarus
Ma'aM - No Cadillac
Ted McCloskey - Single Use Plastic
Area 38 - Tell Me Everything
Lisa Christ Superstar - Larissa
Eight Foot Manchild - Who Hash

Host - JT Thompson