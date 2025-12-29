© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - December 27, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 27, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes, performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Paul R. Giunta
/
Invision / AP
Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes, performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on December 27, 2025, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Bob Dylan, Jeff Beck with Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Big Momma Thorton, North Mississippi All Stars, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, G-Love and The Special Sauce, Alabama Shakes, Taj Mahal, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Four Blazes, The Band, Bobby Rush, Catfish Keith, Elvin Bishop, Otis Clay, Leo Kottke, Lead Belly, Ray Charles, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
