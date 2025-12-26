WPSU Jazz Archive - December 26, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 26, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features a “jazz spectrum” showcasing how other genres of music have influenced jazz and vice versa. Hear performances by Buddy Guy with G.E. Smith & The SNL Band, Cab Calloway, Carole King, Cassandra Wilson, Chicago, Cowboy Junkies, Foo Fighters with Norah Jones, Glen Frey, Willie Nelson, Taylor Grisman Jazz Quartet, Blood Sweat & Tears, Diana Krall, Ellis Marsalis, Janis Siegel, Jimmy Smith with Nicholas Peyton, Louis Armstrong, Monty Alexander Trio, Manhattan Transfer, Ann Hampton Callaway, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.