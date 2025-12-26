© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Jazz Archive - December 26, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 26, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
David Clayton-Thomas, lead singer of the rock group Blood, Sweat and Tears, is presented a Grammy Award by Louis Armstrong in New York on March 11, 1970. The group won three of the awards which are presented annually by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
Dave Pickoff
/
ASSOCIATED PRESS
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 26, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features a “jazz spectrum” showcasing how other genres of music have influenced jazz and vice versa. Hear performances by Buddy Guy with G.E. Smith & The SNL Band, Cab Calloway, Carole King, Cassandra Wilson, Chicago, Cowboy Junkies, Foo Fighters with Norah Jones, Glen Frey, Willie Nelson, Taylor Grisman Jazz Quartet, Blood Sweat & Tears, Diana Krall, Ellis Marsalis, Janis Siegel, Jimmy Smith with Nicholas Peyton, Louis Armstrong, Monty Alexander Trio, Manhattan Transfer, Ann Hampton Callaway, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
