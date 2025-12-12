Penn State officials say Liberal Arts building will remain closed for spring semester

Penn State officials say the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building on the University Park campus will remain closed for the spring 2026 semester.

People had to evacuate the building on November 12 after the sound of an explosion, which officials later said was a localized structural issue. The Alpha Fire Company told several local media outlets that crews found a crack in the building stretching across three floors.

Penn State officials say the building is safe for limited re-entry, but is mostly closed while work continues. Classes that were scheduled in the building for next semester have been scheduled elsewhere. But, a Penn State spokesperson said they’re still working on plans for other activities that were scheduled in the building.

Construction on the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building finished in late 2024 and cost $127.7 million.

