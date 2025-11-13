Welch Building damage caused by "localized structural issue," Penn State says

A "localized structural issue" caused Wednesday's damage to the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building on the Penn State University Park campus, according to the university.

"Engineers from the Office of Physical Plant as well as outside experts will conduct a full examination to definitively determine the cause of the damage," Penn State said in a release.

Officials say there is no danger to the public and no foul play is suspected.

The building will remain closed until further notice and professors will tell students where classes scheduled in the building will be held.

The Alpha Fire Company responded to reports of a “sound of an explosion” and told several local media outlets that crews found a crack in the building stretching across three floors.

Officials evacuated the building and said there were no injuries. Construction on the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building finished in late 2024 and cost $127.7 million.