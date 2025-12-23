© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - December 20, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 23, 2025 at 8:22 PM EST
Amy Harris
/
Invision /AP
Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New Orleans.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on December 20, 2025, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Merle Travis, Lowell Fulson, Ken Whitley, P-Funk, Willie Lomax Blues Revue, Van Morrison with Lonnie Donnegan, Doc & Merle Watson, Little Feat, The Yardbirds, Rev. Gary Davis, J.J. Cale, Lead Belly, Bob Dylan, Little Milton, The Beatles, Tal Mahal, Big Bill Broonzy, Clothesline Revival, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
