WPSU Blues Archive - December 20, 2025

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on December 20, 2025, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Merle Travis, Lowell Fulson, Ken Whitley, P-Funk, Willie Lomax Blues Revue, Van Morrison with Lonnie Donnegan, Doc & Merle Watson, Little Feat, The Yardbirds, Rev. Gary Davis, J.J. Cale, Lead Belly, Bob Dylan, Little Milton, The Beatles, Tal Mahal, Big Bill Broonzy, Clothesline Revival, and more.

