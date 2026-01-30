WPSU Jazz Archive - January 30, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 30, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features performances by Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong, Max Roach and Clifford Brown, Melody Gardot, Miles Davis, Milt Jackson, Duke Robillard and Herb Ellis, The Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, Cheryl Bentyne, Chet Baker, Rickie Lee Jones, Tony Bennett, Wallace Roney, Nat King Cole Trio, Rachael & Vilray featuring Stephen Colbert, Benny Goodman Quartet, and more

