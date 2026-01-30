© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - January 30, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - Lady Gaga, left, and Tony Bennett pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Cheek to Cheek" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello
/
Invision / AP
Lady Gaga, left, and Tony Bennett pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Cheek to Cheek" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 30, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features performances by Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong, Max Roach and Clifford Brown, Melody Gardot, Miles Davis, Milt Jackson, Duke Robillard and Herb Ellis, The Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, Cheryl Bentyne, Chet Baker, Rickie Lee Jones, Tony Bennett, Wallace Roney, Nat King Cole Trio, Rachael & Vilray featuring Stephen Colbert, Benny Goodman Quartet, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
