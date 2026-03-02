Gettysburg isn’t just for history buffs and Civil War nerds. Plan your visit with this guide.

Gettysburg is best known for the bloody battle that turned the tide of the Civil War, but its history extends beyond that decisive bout.

This guide, curated with the help of two local insiders, details what a day trip to the Adams County borough could entail.

Morning

Presidents Coffee, Ragged Edge, and Lincoln Diner are good restaurants to start the day.

Jessica James, an author and history blogger, said Presidents Coffee is located in a beautiful historic building that boasts lots of windows in the seating area.

“Ragged Edge has been around forever and is a local favorite,” said James, with a “cozy and welcoming” vibe.

Lincoln Diner, she added, is known for its home-cooked foods and casual atmosphere. She strongly recommended the desserts.

After filling up on food and caffeine, head to one of the various museums or historical sites.

For war history buffs, the battlefield and visitor center at Gettysburg National Military Park are musts.

In the winter, James said Eisenhower National Historic Site might appeal to people who want to walk in a beautiful country setting. She said you can see the cattle show barns and the putting golf course, as well as read historical markers placed throughout.

“Both the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum and Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center are great places to learn about the human toll of the Battle of Gettysburg on civilians and the town as a whole,” said James.

For kids, James recommends the Children of Gettysburg 1863 museum.

“Children can pick up the identity of a real child that lived in Gettysburg at the time of the battle and find out what happened to them,” James said. “There are also different exhibits and things to do, like put bandages on an injured soldier and write on a chalkboard.”

Rebecca Brown with Civil War Tails, a cat-themed Civil War museum, praised the Shriver House Museum. “It’s a full-house tour that tells the story of the family who lived in the house at the time of the battle,” she said. “The tour takes you to the attic where Confederates were firing over to Cemetery Hill, and down to the basement, which is set up as a field hospital and also Mr. Shriver’s dream of a saloon.”

Brown also recommended the Beyond the Battle Museum, which covers broader Gettysburg history.

Early afternoon

Stop by Blue & Gray Bar & Grill, a favorite for locals and tourists alike, said Brown. “We like to go for their burgers, which are loaded with all sorts of things and are all different,” she told PA Local. “Their sweet potato waffle fries are really good too!”

For a more unique dining experience, she recommends the colonial-themed Dobbin House Tavern. “It’s fun to go back in time an extra century from the Civil War to 1776,” said Brown. “We enjoy going for special occasions, like birthdays or when we have guests in town.”

Commonwealth Media Services Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger (right) walks past shops in downtown Gettysburg, guided by Jill Sellers (left), president of Main Street Gettysburg.

If you’re in the mood to shop after lunch, Brown likes Gettysburg Polish Pottery and Christmas Haus, both in town. “Polish Pottery buys and brings their pottery from Poland, where they are hand-decorated,” she said. “Christmas Haus brings their blown-glass ornaments from Germany, where they are made in the traditional way.”

Early afternoon is also primetime for outdoor activities.

Liberty Mountain Resort offers skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing, and Strawberry Hill features hiking trails that wind through Michaux State Forest. (And note that these attractions are all slightly outside of Gettysburg.)

James noted that Liberty Mountain also serves food, and recommended Strawberry Hill for children, especially during the winter, when it holds special events.

Evening

To end the day, catch a film or live performance at the 100-year-old Majestic Theater. “The Majestic is a beautiful historic theater that has everything from country shows to ballets, comedy acts, and Broadway-style plays,” said James. “They also have two movie theaters that show mostly independent films but occasionally feature current releases as well.” She added that the popcorn alone is worth a stop.

For dining, consider Farnsworth House Inn, Mason Dixon Distillery, and Mansion House 1757 in Fairfield. Newer restaurants to try are crEATe @ 48, which serves New American, and Sign of the Buck, a farm-to-table option.

“The Farnsworth House offers a cozy dining room with a menu that features some period-style food like goober pea soup and game pie,” said James. “The Mansion House 1757 is located about eight miles west of Gettysburg and features a farm-to-table menu in a historic tavern setting.”

Brown is a fan of Tommy’s Pizza and Li’s Buffet, noting both are budget-friendly.

“Li’s Buffet is a comfortable, even homey, atmosphere,” said Brown. “We’ve gotten to know the owners and staff, and so that adds a personal touch.”

She praised the sweet marinara at Tommy’s Pizza, and noted the menu has some non-pizza options and outdoor seating — “a bonus for anyone with a dog!”

If you time your trip, Brown noted, you can catch “An Evening With the Cyclorama” program, which is held once a month at the Visitor’s Center for the battlefield. Brown said it offers a fascinating look at the history of cycloramas and Gettysburg's in particular. “They also allow an extended amount of time to view the cyclorama. It's well worth the cost of the ticket,” she added.