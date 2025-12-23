PA Gaming Control Board OKs Saratoga Casino to operate Nittany Mall casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has granted approval for Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC to operate the casino being built in the Nittany Mall in College Township, Centre County.

The Happy Valley Casino is scheduled to open in spring 2026. It’s expected to have slot machines, table games and a restaurant.

Saratoga Casino, based in New York, is a partner with SC Gaming LLC on the $120 million dollar project. According to a news release, Saratoga Casino will acquire majority ownership once the project is complete.

The state board's approval on Dec. 17 follows the preliminary approval given to the proposed change of control in June.

