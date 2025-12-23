© 2025 WPSU
PA Gaming Control Board OKs Saratoga Casino to operate Nittany Mall casino

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST
A construction crew works in the parking lot of the future Happy Valley Casino on Nov. 13, 2025. The casino will be inside the Nittany Mall in College Township.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
A construction crew works in the parking lot of the future Happy Valley Casino on Nov. 13, 2025. The casino will be inside the Nittany Mall in College Township.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has granted approval for Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC to operate the casino being built in the Nittany Mall in College Township, Centre County.

The Happy Valley Casino is scheduled to open in spring 2026. It’s expected to have slot machines, table games and a restaurant.

Saratoga Casino, based in New York, is a partner with SC Gaming LLC on the $120 million dollar project. According to a news release, Saratoga Casino will acquire majority ownership once the project is complete.

The state board's approval on Dec. 17 follows the preliminary approval given to the proposed change of control in June.
