WPSU Blues Archive - February 28, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:31 PM EST
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1964 file photo, American pop trio Martha Reeves and the Vandellas dance for photographers at an airport in London, arriving for TV appearances and recording work in the British capital. From left are Betty Kelly, Martha Reeves, and Rosalind Ashford. Fifty years after the 1967 Detroit riots, the leader of Martha and the Vandellas still can’t quite believe it happened. “Imagine going out there lighthearted and ready to work,” she said. “My heart was beating so fast after returning to the dressing room.” (AP Photo)
In this Nov. 3, 1964 file photo, American pop trio Martha Reeves and the Vandellas dance for photographers at an airport in London, arriving for TV appearances and recording work in the British capital. From left are Betty Kelly, Martha Reeves, and Rosalind Ashford.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 28, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Edwin Starr, Gil Scott-Heron, Odetta, Alice Donut, Country Joe McDonald and The Fish, Hot Tuna, Johnny Cash, Sarah King, The Breanna Thomas Band, Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Marley, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Tom Waits, Texas Fire, Bessie Jones, Nina Simone, Little Charlie and The Night Cats, John Lee Hooker, Doc Watson, Devil In a Woodpile, Jazz Sabbath, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
