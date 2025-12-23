© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slice of Pennsylvania: Sounds of the season from a Christmas tree farm

WPSU | By Bodhi Spiegel
Published December 23, 2025 at 1:46 PM EST
Tait Farm Christmas Trees is in Centre Hall in Centre County.
Bodhi Spiegel
/
WPSU
Tait Farm Christmas Trees is in Centre Hall in Centre County.

Bodhi Spiegel, a Penn State student and intern at WPSU, visited Tait Farm Christmas Trees to capture the sounds of the season and the tradition of choosing a tree together.

In this audio postcard, you’ll hear from the staff who keep the farm running and from families who return year after year to make memories. Listen by clicking the play button above.

This is the first entry of a sound series on WPSU-FM which will continue in the new year.

Tags
Local News
Bodhi Spiegel
Bodhi Spiegel is a Penn State student and a digital content intern for WPSU.
See stories by Bodhi Spiegel