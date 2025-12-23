Slice of Pennsylvania: Sounds of the season from a Christmas tree farm

Bodhi Spiegel, a Penn State student and intern at WPSU, visited Tait Farm Christmas Trees to capture the sounds of the season and the tradition of choosing a tree together.

In this audio postcard, you’ll hear from the staff who keep the farm running and from families who return year after year to make memories. Listen by clicking the play button above.

This is the first entry of a sound series on WPSU-FM which will continue in the new year.