WWII veteran living in State College receives French Legion of Honor medal

A World War II veteran living in State College has received the Legion of Honor award, which is the highest distinction the French government can give to a citizen or foreigner.

More than a hundred people attended a ceremony Wednesday in the Foxdale Village Retirement Community in State College for John Homan, who is turning 102 years old next month.

“First of all, I’d like to say I hope I live long enough to carry out all these compliments," Homan said after receiving his medal. "I want to dedicate the medal also to all 10 of my crew members."

Several of Homan's crew members were at the ceremony, along with his family members.

Sydney Roach / WPSU The Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the beginning of the French Legion of Honor presentation and ceremony inside an auditorium at the Foxdale Village Retirement Community.

Homan was a B-24 co-pilot who flew 34 combat missions during World War II, including flights over France. His crew also delivered food and supplies after the liberation of Paris.

Caroline Monvoisin, a Consul General from the French Embassy, thanked Homan for his service and presented the Legion of Honor medal on behalf of the President of France. She also noted that last year was the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and this year is the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"These commemorations remind us that people like you once risked everything," Monvoisin said. "You served a country that was not your own, and France has never forgotten and will never forget. We owe you our deepest gratitude. So may your story continue to inspire future generations and remind them of the price paid for freedom."

Sydney Roach / WPSU Outside of the auditorium in Foxdale Village, people could see artifacts and pictures from John Homan's life and time serving in World War II.

Jared Frederick, a history professor at Penn State Altoona, also gave remarks at the ceremony. Frederick helped Homan write and publish his memoir, “Into the Cold Blue,” which came out in 2024.

“Today marks the culmination of years of work to share, preserve and honor the story of John and his crew mates," Frederick said.

Frederick said he never got to talk with his grandfathers about their time serving in World War II before they passed, which led to his interest in history and desire to speak with veterans like Homan.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Jared Frederick (right, at podium) shared stories about his time working with John Homan on his memoir, "Into the Cold Blue." Frederick also worked on an application to the French government for Homan's Legion of Honor recognition.

Chris Kuhns, the director of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, echoed the importance of learning history from those who lived it. Homan spoke at a museum event earlier this year.

"In an age where firsthand accounts of World War II veterans are increasingly rare, the key mission of the Pennsylvania Military Museum is not merely to display uniforms and equipment," Kuhns said. "It is to secure and share those irreplaceable human experiences. Above all, this ensures that future generations understand the true cost of liberty and that they learn not through a textbook, but through human voice."

According to the National World War II museum, 16.4 million Americans served in the war. There were less than 0.5%, or about 45,000 American veterans from the war, still alive at the beginning of 2025. That number is expected to drop to about 30,000 next year.

National World War II Museum This graph shows the number of surviving World War II veterans in America and how those numbers are expected to change over the next 12 years. The museum used statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to make the graph.

